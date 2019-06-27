See All Urologists in Columbus, GA
Dr. William Harper, MD

Urology
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Columbus, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Harper, MD

Dr. William Harper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College Of Georgia Hosp & Clinic

Dr. Harper works at Urology Center of Columbus, LLC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Center of Columbus, LLC
    1021 Talbotton Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-7700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Stones
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Balanitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydronephrosis
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Bedwetting
Bladder Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Hydrocele
Hypospadias
Incontinence
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Paraphimosis
Pelvic Floor Therapy
Penile Implants
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Procedures
Sexual Dysfunction
Sleep Disorders
Sperm Abnormalities
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterscopies
Urinary Disorders
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Urodynamic Testing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. William Harper, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518960707
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Of Georgia Hosp & Clinic
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harper works at Urology Center of Columbus, LLC in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Harper’s profile.

    Dr. Harper has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

