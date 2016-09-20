Overview of Dr. William Harrell, MD

Dr. William Harrell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Harrell works at Remedy Pain Solutions in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.