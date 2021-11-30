Dr. William Harrer III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrer III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Harrer III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Harrer III, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ Med Ctr
Florida Cancer Specialists - Inverness2231 Highway 44 W Ste 203, Inverness, FL 34453 Directions (352) 860-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Spends time with patients, very easy to talk to, explains procedures and answers all questions in layman terms
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1972584217
- Univ Med Ctr
- Cooper Hosp/Univ Med Ctr, Hematology/Oncology Cooper Hosp/Univ Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
