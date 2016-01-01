Overview of Dr. William Harris Jr, MD

Dr. William Harris Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St George's Univ Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.



Dr. Harris Jr works at MUSC Women's Health at Lancaster Medical Center in Lancaster, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.