Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. William Harris, MD
Dr. William Harris, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Vitamin D Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
- 1 3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 307, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 345-6679
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Total time in office is long but one leaves with complete information about self. Lab work is completed before seeing Dr Harris so he can proceed armed with needed information.
About Dr. William Harris, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1821162207
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Charleston Division
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Vitamin D Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.