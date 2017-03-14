Dr. Harris III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Harris III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Harris III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Dr. Harris III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riverside Cardiology Specialists11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 110, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-0360
-
2
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd Ste A, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-2074
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris III?
Dr. Harris saved my life. He has excellent bedside manners. His social skills are outstanding.
About Dr. William Harris III, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952397630
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris III works at
Dr. Harris III has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.