Dr. William Hartzell, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Hartzell, MD

Dr. William Hartzell, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Hartzell works at Fair Oaks Medical Care Inc. in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hartzell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fair Oaks Medical Care Inc.
    3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 303, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 389-1027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Hartzell, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417938986
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hartzell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartzell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartzell works at Fair Oaks Medical Care Inc. in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hartzell’s profile.

    Dr. Hartzell has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartzell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartzell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

