Dr. William Hartzell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hartzell, MD
Overview of Dr. William Hartzell, MD
Dr. William Hartzell, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Hartzell works at
Dr. Hartzell's Office Locations
-
1
Fair Oaks Medical Care Inc.3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 303, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 389-1027
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartzell?
Dr. Hartzell is an attentive listener and makes every attempt to make certain you are rendered an overview of your condition, the cause and subsequent treatment plan. If you have any concerns he does all he can to put you at ease by assuring all is not doom and gloom and you always feel assured when you leave his office. As I said he listen to you but he also asks many questions about the treatment he's prescribed and how it is affecting your daily life. After a visit you leave his office feeling upbeat and confident he will find the antidote to eradicate your health problem.
About Dr. William Hartzell, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417938986
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartzell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartzell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartzell works at
Dr. Hartzell has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartzell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartzell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.