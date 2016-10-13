Dr. William Harvey III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Harvey III, MD
Overview of Dr. William Harvey III, MD
Dr. William Harvey III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Harvey III works at
Dr. Harvey III's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrics East PC1112 GENE REED RD, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 836-2942
-
2
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harvey III?
Never in my life have I had such the pleasure of working with a doctor such as Doctor Harvey III. Doctor Harvey treated me as if I was one of his own family members, taking his time explaining every minor detail that would have to be done in a way that I could understand. His genuine love and compassion for people shines through him giving you a complete trust that your in great hands. Because of his natural talent as a doctor.. my quality of of life has increased because of him. He is the best
About Dr. William Harvey III, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1376596890
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey III works at
Dr. Harvey III has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Peripheral Artery Bypass, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.