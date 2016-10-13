Overview of Dr. William Harvey III, MD

Dr. William Harvey III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Harvey III works at Pediatrics East PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Peripheral Artery Bypass along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.