Dr. William Hatchett, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (24)
Map Pin Small Summerville, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Hatchett, DPM

Dr. William Hatchett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - Des Moines IA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Hatchett works at Coastal Carolina Podiatry, Inc. in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hatchett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Carolina Podiatry, Inc.
    4340 Ladson Blvd Ste C, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 502-7850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 05, 2021
    I need my medical records released to dr Kessler they are not at charleston surgery center Denise Lowery
    Denise Lowery — Aug 05, 2021
    About Dr. William Hatchett, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083689400
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital (FANK Lower Leg) - Pittsburgh PA
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - Des Moines IA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hatchett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatchett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatchett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatchett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatchett works at Coastal Carolina Podiatry, Inc. in Summerville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hatchett’s profile.

    Dr. Hatchett has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatchett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatchett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatchett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatchett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatchett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

