Dr. William Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hawkins, MD
Overview of Dr. William Hawkins, MD
Dr. William Hawkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Tulsa LLP6802 S Olympia Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 749-8393Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkins?
Never have to wait long, staff helpful and friendly. Dr Hawkins was wonderful with my 99 year old Mother, she loved him.
About Dr. William Hawkins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1154310555
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.