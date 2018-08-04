See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Beaumont, TX
Dr. William Hawkins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (49)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Hawkins, MD

Dr. William Hawkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.

Dr. Hawkins works at Christus Hosp St Elzbth ObGyn in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kate Dishman Rehabilitation Hospital
    2830 Calder St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 892-7171
  2. 2
    William N Hawkins MD
    3560 Delaware St Ste 1001, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 347-1133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

C-Section
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
C-Section
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

C-Section Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Aug 04, 2018
    He makes complex subjects easy to understand. He never pushes and always has an appointment available. He’s not lazy or greedy. I love him and I will always refer him to friends and family.
    Charlotte Greene in TX — Aug 04, 2018
    About Dr. William Hawkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629079231
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hawkins works at Christus Hosp St Elzbth ObGyn in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hawkins’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

