Dr. William Haynie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Haynie works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.