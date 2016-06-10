Dr. William Head, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Head is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Head, MD
Overview of Dr. William Head, MD
Dr. William Head, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Head's Office Locations
William B. Head, Jr., M.D., P.C.154 W 14th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 620-0978
William B. Head, Jr., M.D., P.C.1100 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 448-5554
William B. Head, Jr., M.D., P.C.2333 Morris Ave Ste B117, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 353-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have to disagree with a lot of the reviews of Dr Head. After the initial questionnaire that wqas answered by me and filled out by office staff and took 2:45. When I saw the Dr he was very engaging and looked at and listened to me when I asked or answered a question. He seemed to be concerned for my well being and agreed with other doctors that I have seen for a workers Comp injury from 1 1/2 yrs ago. I just don't understand the reviews. The Dr was the opposite of what I read about.
About Dr. William Head, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1417013160
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Harvard College
- Neurology, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
