Dr. William Healy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Healy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Healy works at
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1992024608
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Augusta University Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Healy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Healy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
