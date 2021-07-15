Dr. William Hedden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hedden, MD
Overview of Dr. William Hedden, MD
Dr. William Hedden, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Hedden's Office Locations
Hedden Plastic Surgery Center140 Village St Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 980-1744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
It's been 9 months since my breast augmentation and they seriously just get better and better! Best decision I've ever made, I love them so much! The entire process was efficient and thorough. I felt I had all the information I needed to make an educated decision about sizing, type of implant, incision location, etc. My surgery was actually during the pandemic so I had to go in alone but the entire Hedden staff of surgeons and anesthesiologists made me feel so comfortable and taken care of. Hedden is definitely where you want to go for breasts in the Southeast.
About Dr. William Hedden, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Louisiana State University
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedden.
