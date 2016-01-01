Dr. William Hedrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hedrick, MD
Overview of Dr. William Hedrick, MD
Dr. William Hedrick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hedrick's Office Locations
Fort Wayne Cancer Care LLC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 306, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 458-3610
Fort Wayne6819 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818 Directions (260) 969-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Lutheran Preferred
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual Medical
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Hedrick, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedrick accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedrick speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedrick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedrick.
