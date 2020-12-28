See All Hematologists in Dunmore, PA
Dr. William Heim, MD

Hematology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Heim, MD

Dr. William Heim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.

Dr. Heim works at Hematology And Oncology Associates Of NEPA in Dunmore, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology Onco Asso Nrth Estpa
    1100 Meade St, Dunmore, PA 18512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 342-3675
  2. 2
    Hematology and Oncology Associates of Northeastern PA PC
    5 Morgan Hwy Ste 8, Scranton, PA 18508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 342-3675

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 28, 2020
Dr. Heim is responsible for my living a happy & healthy life. Along with G-d's blessings, of course. I survived ovarian cancer, and later had 4 amazing children. Dr. Heim & Dr. Wright figured out that by putting my good ovary to sleep during chemo, it would not be affected . I am ever so grateful for every day.
Rochel Kreiman — Dec 28, 2020
    About Dr. William Heim, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821087370
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson U Hosp
    Internship
    • Med Ctr Hosp Vt-U Vt
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Heim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heim has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

