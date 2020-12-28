Dr. William Heim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Heim, MD
Overview of Dr. William Heim, MD
Dr. William Heim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Heim works at
Dr. Heim's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Onco Asso Nrth Estpa1100 Meade St, Dunmore, PA 18512 Directions (570) 342-3675
-
2
Hematology and Oncology Associates of Northeastern PA PC5 Morgan Hwy Ste 8, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 342-3675
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heim?
Dr. Heim is responsible for my living a happy & healthy life. Along with G-d's blessings, of course. I survived ovarian cancer, and later had 4 amazing children. Dr. Heim & Dr. Wright figured out that by putting my good ovary to sleep during chemo, it would not be affected . I am ever so grateful for every day.
About Dr. William Heim, MD
- Hematology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1821087370
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp
- Med Ctr Hosp Vt-U Vt
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heim works at
Dr. Heim has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.