Dr. William Helwig, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Helwig, MD

Dr. William Helwig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Helwig works at BRODELL MEDICAL in Warren, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Helwig's Office Locations

    Brodell Medical Inc.
    2660 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 393-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2019
    Dr. Robert Helwig is an Excellent Ophthalmologist! Very kind and compassionate and really takes the time with his patient’s eye health. In addition, aside from his Ophthamology Practice he loves and ultimately cares for his furr family and enjoys hearing about those of his patients. Dr. Robert Helwig MD and his brother Dr, William Helwig MD who is also an Ophthalmologist in practice together are truly wonderful people and eye physicians. I and my family would highly recommend them both!
    — Apr 19, 2019
    About Dr. William Helwig, MD

    Internal Medicine
    39 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1275533564
    Education & Certifications

    Med Coll Oh Affil Hosps
    UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Helwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helwig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Helwig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helwig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

