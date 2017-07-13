Overview

Dr. William Hendricks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wales in Great Britain and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Hendricks works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Lenexa in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.