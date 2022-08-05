Dr. Henghold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Henghold, MD
Dr. William Henghold, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Forefront Dermatology - Henghold Dermatology530 Fontaine St, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 474-4775Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My visit was very good. The best patient care. The staff is friendly , helpful, professional.
About Dr. William Henghold, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Henghold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henghold has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henghold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Henghold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henghold.
