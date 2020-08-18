Dr. William Hennessey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennessey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hennessey, MD
Overview of Dr. William Hennessey, MD
Dr. William Hennessey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Hennessey's Office Locations
William J. Hennessey MD PC31 Lower Hudson Ave, Troy, NY 12183 Directions (518) 272-9140
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mr Hennessey has been an amazing OBGYN so far. He is really funny, got a good sense of humor so if you are someone who gets stressed going to the OBGYN, he knows how to put your mind at ease. He is extremely thorough and will bring you into his office to talk about your concerns and will educate you on the concerns you have. He also will educate you on the exam and what he has found during the exams. I recently did a Sonahystagram and it looks like I have a big polyp in my uterus. I do feel comfortable going through Dr. Hennessey and whom he suggested for my surgery as they have worked together for years. If you forget to ask Dr Hennessey questions, he actually will call you fairly quick to answer any questions or concerns you may have. HIGHLY recommend this Dr. as I am very picky and typically will go for second opinions. I do feel comfortable enough to stick with him.
About Dr. William Hennessey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1952325649
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hennessey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hennessey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hennessey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hennessey has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hennessey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennessey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennessey.
