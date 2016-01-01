See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Bainbridge Island, WA
Dr. William Hepworth, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Hepworth, MD

Dr. William Hepworth, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bainbridge Island, WA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Hepworth works at William Hepworth, DDS, MD in Bainbridge Island, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hepworth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William Hepworth, DDS, MD
    380 Ericksen Ave Ne, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    William Hepworth, DDS, MD
    727 Ericksen Ave NE Ste 1, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. William Hepworth, MD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1609830538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hepworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hepworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hepworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hepworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hepworth works at William Hepworth, DDS, MD in Bainbridge Island, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hepworth’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hepworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hepworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hepworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hepworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

