Overview

Dr. William Hernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Uncasville, CT. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Uncasville, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.