Dr. William Herrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Herrera, MD
Overview of Dr. William Herrera, MD
Dr. William Herrera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Dr. Herrera's Office Locations
Hilo Medical Center1190 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-4230
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Herrera, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1730181645
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrera has seen patients for Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.
