Dr. William Hewitt III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hewitt III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Hewitt III, MD
Dr. William Hewitt III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Hewitt III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hewitt III's Office Locations
-
1
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
-
2
Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hewitt III?
Very thorough in explaining diagnosis, treatment, testing, outcome expected and medications prescribed.
About Dr. William Hewitt III, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1184668501
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewitt III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hewitt III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewitt III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewitt III works at
Dr. Hewitt III has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewitt III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.