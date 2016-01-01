Dr. William Hiatt, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hiatt, DDS
Overview
Dr. William Hiatt, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bartlesville, OK.
Locations
Aspen Dental2431 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (855) 384-3789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Hiatt, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiatt accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.