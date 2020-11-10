See All Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. William Hickerson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Hickerson, MD

Dr. William Hickerson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Regional One Health.

Dr. Hickerson works at Regional One Health in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hickerson's Office Locations

    Regional One Health
    877 Jefferson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 448-2579
    890 Madison Ave Ste TG032, Memphis, TN 38103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 448-2579
    UT University Plastic Surgeons, Memphis, TN
    1068 Cresthaven Rd Ste 500, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 866-8525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional One Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Bedsores

  View other providers who treat Bedsores
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 10, 2020
    I met Bill Hickerson when I was a patient in the Elvis Presley Burn Center in Memphis in 1986. I had 3 skin graft surgeries and 5 scalp excisions to remove a very large bald spot that I had managed to create with a grease fire. His professionalism, bedside manner and willingness to do whatever I needed to help me recover. My right hand was also severely burned. After the grafting surgeries I had almost no movement in that hand. Since that time, I yet to go to a Dr. that has not been impressed with the healing and movement that I have. Today, most people that meet me have no idea that I was ever burned. There is nothing that I cannot do with that hand. I will always be grateful to having landed with Dr. Hickerson as my burn Doctor - and I know just how lucky I was.
    Susan — Nov 10, 2020
    About Dr. William Hickerson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hickerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hickerson works at Regional One Health in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hickerson’s profile.

    Dr. Hickerson has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hickerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

