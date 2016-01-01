Dr. William Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hicks, MD
Overview of Dr. William Hicks, MD
Dr. William Hicks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and CTCA Atlanta.
They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks' Office Locations
- 1 3535 Olentangy River Rd Ste S1501, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 788-6100
- 2 2050 Kenny Rd Rm 904, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 293-8971
-
3
Lmhs Emergency Dept Lab1001 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 228-3335
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. William Hicks, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
