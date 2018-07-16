Overview of Dr. William Hicks, MD

Dr. William Hicks, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Hicks works at WILLIAM J HICKS MD in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Ataxia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.