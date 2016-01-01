Dr. William Hiltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hiltz, MD
Overview of Dr. William Hiltz, MD
Dr. William Hiltz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Dr. Hiltz works at
Dr. Hiltz's Office Locations
Augusta Vascular Center-West3623 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 100, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 352-9519
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Hiltz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Hiltz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiltz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiltz has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiltz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.