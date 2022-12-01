Dr. William Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hodges, MD
Overview
Dr. William Hodges, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Hodges works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants3417 Gaston Ave Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 323-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodges?
Dr Hodges was very quick to respond to my request for an appointment. His nurse Sonia called me back quickly to set up a televisit. He listened, provided a short term solution and scheduled me within a week for a procedure to get answers for a GI problem I have been working on for over 2 months. I highly recommend him for any GI issues. A caring Dr and staff are a pleasure to work with.
About Dr. William Hodges, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417933599
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- U Tex SW
- U Tex SW
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges works at
Dr. Hodges has seen patients for Esophagitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.