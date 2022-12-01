Overview

Dr. William Hodges, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Hodges works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.