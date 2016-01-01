Dr. William Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hoffman, MD
Overview of Dr. William Hoffman, MD
Dr. William Hoffman, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Occupational Medicine11630 Commonwealth Dr Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions (502) 267-6292
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Hoffman, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1295892438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
