Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Hogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Hogan, MD
Dr. William Hogan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Hogan's Office Locations
William M. Hogan MD PC1432 Hickey Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 539-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hogan diagnosed my illness and worked with me to find a medication to alleviate the symptoms. I find him to be highly knowledgeable in his field, caring, pleasant and easy to talk to. His office manager, Ruthie, is excellent. One thing that may bother some is that you almost always have to leave a message. If you see Ruthie at work you will understand why; she is always busy filing insurance, making calls, etc. You WILL get a return call and Dr. Hogan is worth the short wait. A+++
About Dr. William Hogan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1164527263
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Carraway Meth Med Ctr
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
