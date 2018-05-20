See All Hematologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. William Hogan, MB

Hematology & Oncology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview of Dr. William Hogan, MB

Dr. William Hogan, MB is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Hogan works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Marrow Biopsy, Acute Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hogan's Office Locations

    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Pancreas Transplant Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. William Hogan, MB

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962475699
    Education & Certifications

    • Fred Hutchinson Canc Rsch Ctr|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Federated Hosps Sho Scheme|Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Clin
    • St James's Hosp
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hogan, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hogan works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Hogan’s profile.

    Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Bone Marrow Biopsy, Acute Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.