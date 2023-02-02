See All Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. William Holcomb Jr, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (41)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Holcomb Jr, MD

Dr. William Holcomb Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Holcomb Jr works at Katherine L. Van Noy Aprn Pllc in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holcomb Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Katherine L. Van Noy Aprn Pllc
    2700 Bee Caves Rd Ste 203, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 328-7222
  2. 2
    Austin Family Mental Health PA
    4005 Banister Ln Ste 200C, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 328-7222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Very friendly and efficient!
    A — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. William Holcomb Jr, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730117623
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holcomb Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holcomb Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holcomb Jr works at Katherine L. Van Noy Aprn Pllc in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Holcomb Jr’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Holcomb Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holcomb Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holcomb Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

