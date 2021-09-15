Dr. William Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Holland, MD
Overview of Dr. William Holland, MD
Dr. William Holland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cincinnati Sports Med & Orth Ctr

Dr. Holland's Office Locations
Dr.. Robert Afra317 N El Camino Real Ste 405, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-0565
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holland was the doctor who correctly guessed my ailments and verified them with an xray and an MRI. He performed surgery on my wife with out patient surgery rather than a hospital stay. Id give him more stars but they limit me at five.
About Dr. William Holland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1063488252
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Med &amp; Orth Ctr
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Holland has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holland speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.