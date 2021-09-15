See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Encinitas, CA
Dr. William Holland, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Holland, MD

Dr. William Holland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cincinnati Sports Med &amp; Orth Ctr

Dr. Holland works at Dr.. Robert Afra in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr.. Robert Afra
    317 N El Camino Real Ste 405, Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 942-0565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 15, 2021
    Dr Holland was the doctor who correctly guessed my ailments and verified them with an xray and an MRI. He performed surgery on my wife with out patient surgery rather than a hospital stay. Id give him more stars but they limit me at five.
    Ron — Sep 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. William Holland, MD
    About Dr. William Holland, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063488252
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Sports Med &amp;amp; Orth Ctr
    • Naval Medical Center
    • Naval Medical Center
    • Orthopedic Surgery
