Overview

Dr. William Holmes Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Luling, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Holmes Jr works at St Charles Community Health Center in Luling, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.