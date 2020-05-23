Dr. William Honeycutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honeycutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Honeycutt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Honeycutt, MD
Dr. William Honeycutt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Honeycutt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Honeycutt's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates PA301 N Maitland Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 647-5996
-
2
Thomas B. Blake III MD PA331 N Maitland Ave Ste A2, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 647-5996
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Honeycutt?
I saw Dr. Honeycutt for several years but have not had to for the last 3 years; he was wonderful..took his tme wth you..very knowledgable; the last time I saw him, it had been a year and I hadhad no problems so it was his suggestion to not automatically set up an appt..to just make one when I needed to see him...I liked that. I will call him when I feel the necessity o seeing a neurologist.
About Dr. William Honeycutt, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457340960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honeycutt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honeycutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honeycutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honeycutt works at
Dr. Honeycutt has seen patients for Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honeycutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Honeycutt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honeycutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honeycutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honeycutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.