Dr. William Hood, DO
Dr. William Hood, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.
Msmg Gastroenterology - Abingdon16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 304, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Smyth County Community Hospital
Dr Hood is a great Dr he explained what test he wanted me to have done and made me feel so much better. He is on time and appears to really care about the people he sees. Dr Hood put me at ease about the things I had going on with my stomach.
About Dr. William Hood, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.