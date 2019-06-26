Overview

Dr. William Hood, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.



Dr. Hood works at MOUNTAIN STATES HEALTH ALLIANCE in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.