Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Encinitas, CA
Dr. William Hooper, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Hooper, MD is a Pulmonologist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California San Diego|University of California, San Diego

Dr. Hooper works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    326 Santa Fe Dr Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 230-8994
  2. 2
    Wm. Wayne Hooper MD
    320 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 230-8994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia

Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Aspiration Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chest Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lower Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Asthma Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Loffler's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumococcal Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumohemothorax Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Due to Pseudomonas Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Staphylococcal Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. William Hooper, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720052988
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California San Diego|University of California, San Diego
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Royal Victoria Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hooper works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hooper’s profile.

    Dr. Hooper has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooper.

