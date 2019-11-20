Overview of Dr. William Hoskins, DO

Dr. William Hoskins, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Hoskins works at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg, VA in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.