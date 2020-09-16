See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. William Hotchkiss, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (42)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Hotchkiss, MD

Dr. William Hotchkiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

Dr. Hotchkiss works at The Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hotchkiss' Office Locations

    WB Carrell Memorial Clinic
    9301 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Broken Neck
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Adhesive Capsulitis
Adult Scoliosis
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Spine
Ataxia
Back Disorders
Back Impairment
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Strain
Back Tumor
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Sprain
Chronic Back Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Congenital Spine Disorders
Degenerative Scoliosis
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Discitis
Discogenic Pain
Dural Tear
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hip Sprain
Knee Dislocation
Kyphosis
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Lower Back Muscle Strain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Sprain
Lupus
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Neck Bone Trauma
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma
Neck Sprain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Pinched Nerve in Back
Polyneuropathy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Instability
Spine Dislocation
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylosis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Disc Disorders
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Body Fusion Overgrowth
Vertebral Column Tumors
Vertebral Compression Fractures
Vertebral Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 16, 2020
    Wonderful experience and doctor. Kind, knowledgeable, compassionate and made me feel at ease. I would highly recommend him to everyone in need of an orthopedic surgeon. His office staff were wonderful as well.
    Kim Feck — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. William Hotchkiss, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1568781250
    Education & Certifications

    Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Children's Medical Center
    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Orthopedic Surgery
