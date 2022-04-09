Dr. William Houck III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houck III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Houck III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Houck III, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Pediatric Gastroenterology - Eastover2711 Randolph Rd Ste 301, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2744
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We saw Dr Houck on 4/8/22 and he was one of the best doctors we have ever seen in regards to our child! He came highly recommended from several people abs we drove an hour just to see him! He took his time, addressed us as parents, spoke to our baby and established rapport with him, confirmed what we had thought was going on and made us feel 100% about the situation and resolution! We look forward to recommending him in the future, he’s the best in the business!
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1063430460
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Houck III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houck III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houck III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houck III works at
Dr. Houck III has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houck III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Houck III speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Houck III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houck III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houck III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houck III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.