Overview of Dr. William Houck III, MD

Dr. William Houck III, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic, Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Houck III works at Shenandoah Oncology in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.