Dr. William Houck III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houck III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Houck III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Houck III, MD
Dr. William Houck III, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic, Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Houck III works at
Dr. Houck III's Office Locations
-
1
Shenandoah Oncology400 Campus Blvd, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-1108
Hospital Affiliations
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Warren Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houck III?
My thanks to Dr. Houck and his staff. Everyone is efficient. friendly and knowledgeable. At every stage of your visit, you will receive explanations that are direct, easy to understand, and compassionate. Lee Richardson
About Dr. William Houck III, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1568406288
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houck III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houck III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houck III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houck III works at
Dr. Houck III has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houck III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Houck III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houck III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houck III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houck III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.