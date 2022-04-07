Dr. William House, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William House, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William House, MD
Dr. William House, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. House works at
Dr. House's Office Locations
3300 Main Street Laboratory3300 Main St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-5600
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-5600
Baystate Franklin Medical Center164 High St, Greenfield, MA 01301 Directions (413) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. Listened to everything I had to say concerning a head injury/seizure I suffered last month. Recounted my hospital stay with me, I don't remember much. Very caring about my concern with getting back to my life and made a plan to get there. Thanks Dr House!
About Dr. William House, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. House has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. House accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. House works at
Dr. House has seen patients for Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. House on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.
