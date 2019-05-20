Overview

Dr. William Houser Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Salem Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Houser Jr works at Dr .William L Houser Jr MD in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.