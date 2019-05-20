Dr. William Houser Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Houser Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Houser Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Salem Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Houser Jr works at
Locations
Dr .William L Houser Jr MD780 Boardman Canfield Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-2285
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Houser and the staff. They are always friendly and helpful.
About Dr. William Houser Jr, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1003809518
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houser Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houser Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houser Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houser Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Houser Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houser Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houser Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houser Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.