Dr. William Houser Jr, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Houser Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Salem Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Houser Jr works at Dr .William L Houser Jr MD in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr .William L Houser Jr MD
    780 Boardman Canfield Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 758-2285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Salem Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 20, 2019
    I love Dr Houser and the staff. They are always friendly and helpful.
    — May 20, 2019
    About Dr. William Houser Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003809518
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Houser Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houser Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houser Jr works at Dr .William L Houser Jr MD in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Houser Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Houser Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houser Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Houser Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houser Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houser Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houser Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

