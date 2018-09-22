Dr. William Houskamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houskamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Houskamp, MD
Dr. William Houskamp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.
Lakeshore Surgical Associates PC577 Michigan Ave Ste 202, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 393-6887
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
If you need to have an inguinal surgery repair and you live in West MI, then Dr. Houskamp is the surgeon to go to. Highly recommended.
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- St Mary's
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
Dr. Houskamp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houskamp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houskamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Houskamp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houskamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houskamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houskamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.