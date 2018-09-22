Overview of Dr. William Houskamp, MD

Dr. William Houskamp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.



Dr. Houskamp works at Lakeshore Health Partners - General Surgery in Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.