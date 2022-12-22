Dr. W David Hovis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W David Hovis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. W David Hovis, MD
Dr. W David Hovis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Middlesboro ARH Hospital, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Hovis' Office Locations
OrthoKnox10810 Parkside Dr Ste 209, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 251-3030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
OrthoKnox at Tennova South7323 Chapman Hwy Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 251-3030
OrthoKnox at Athens Medical Group1031 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (865) 251-3030
Hovis Orthopaedic Clinic501 19th St Ste 702, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-0054
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesboro ARH Hospital
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hovis was very nice and answered all my questions. He made me feel comfortable and was very informative.
About Dr. W David Hovis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Hawkins Clinic
- University Of Tx Southwestern Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Duke University
Dr. Hovis works at
