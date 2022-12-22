See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Super Profile

Dr. W David Hovis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. W David Hovis, MD

Dr. W David Hovis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Middlesboro ARH Hospital, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Hovis works at OrthoKnox in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Athens, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hovis' Office Locations

    OrthoKnox
    10810 Parkside Dr Ste 209, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 251-3030
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    OrthoKnox at Tennova South
    7323 Chapman Hwy Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 251-3030
    OrthoKnox at Athens Medical Group
    1031 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN 37303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 251-3030
    Hovis Orthopaedic Clinic
    501 19th St Ste 702, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-0054

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Middlesboro ARH Hospital
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr Hovis was very nice and answered all my questions. He made me feel comfortable and was very informative.
    About Dr. W David Hovis, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1992786982
    Education & Certifications

    • Steadman-Hawkins Clinic
    • University Of Tx Southwestern Medical Center
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. W David Hovis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hovis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hovis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hovis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hovis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

