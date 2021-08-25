Dr. William Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Hu, MD
Dr. William Hu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Hu's Office Locations
University Medical Group of New Jersey Department of Pulmonary Diseases125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 640-8284
Emory University12 Executive Park Dr NE # 331, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 777-9319
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hu saw my husband at the Emory Cognitive Clinic and diagnosed him with Lewy Body Dementia. Dr. Hu was wonderful but explained that due to the clinic rules we would not be allowed to see him again. We were assigned a nurse practitioner. I even confirmed this and complained to the clinic director. Dr. James Lah. Dr. Lah made this rule and would not allow us to see Dr. Hu. I would love to see my husband doctor at least once a year.
About Dr. William Hu, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1538132303
Education & Certifications
