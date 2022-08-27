See All Hand Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. William Hubbard, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (19)
Overview of Dr. William Hubbard, MD

Dr. William Hubbard, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Hubbard works at Ochsner Health Center - O'Neal in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hubbard's Office Locations

    Stanocola Home Health
    16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
    Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab
    10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal and Postural Screening
Bone Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
Bone Scan
Joint Fluid Test

Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Dr Hubbard was very informative and listened to every concern. Still only a few hours post op but the pain seems to be reasonable even without pain meds. Very satisfied
    Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. William Hubbard, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1205851946
    Education & Certifications

    • The Campbell Clinic - Memphis, TN
    • Gorgas Hospital - Panama City, Panama <br> Maricopa Medical Center - Phoenix, AZ
    • Gorgas Hospital - Panama City, Panama
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hubbard works at Ochsner Health Center - O'Neal in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hubbard’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

